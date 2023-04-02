Southwest Airlines at MHT

Customers talk to Southwest Airlines workers at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Dec. 29, 2022, a day when the carrier canceled more than 2,500 flights, including 15 in Manchester, before noon.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Southwest Airlines is learning the hard way about climate change, blaming extreme weather as a culprit in a meltdown that stranded more than 2 million passengers over the year-end holidays.

The carrier is changing the way it forecasts and responds to severe storms as part of a series of reforms to prevent a repeat of the late December disruptions that left crews and aircraft scattered across 50 airports and cost the company nearly $1.2 billion. The decision was prompted by an internal review and another from consultant Oliver Wyman, which Southwest said it was briefing employees about last week.