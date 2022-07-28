Southwest

A worker directs a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet pushing back from a gate at Midway International Airport in Chicago on Oct. 11, 2021. 

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Southwest Airlines Co. said it is facing high costs and delays in aircraft deliveries from Boeing, tarnishing a quarter in which the carrier topped Wall Street's profit expectations on rebounding summer travel.

The airline will receive 66 jets this year, down sharply from its prior plan for 114 deliveries, Southwest said Thursday in a statement. That puts further pressure on the company as it tries to capitalize on robust demand and recover from a slump early in the pandemic.