Flight Coffee Co. is relocating to the former Harvest Market site in Bedford, and plans to create a community coffee shop complete with a cafe, bakery and roasting center.
“It has always been our plan to open our flagship cafe in the heart of Bedford,” said Claudia Barrett, owner of Flight Coffee Co. Her company will be occupying a portion of the former Harvest Market grocery store at 209 Route 101, which closed May 2.
“Even though we have succeeded with national awards, high-ranking coffees and vibrant mail orders, we never felt like we could really connect unless we did a community coffee house,” she said.
The vacant Harvest Market building provided an ideal opportunity and prime real estate space in Bedford, said Barrett, who hopes to pump some more life into Route 101. Aside from freshly roasted coffees, specialty teas, an espresso bar and various bakery items, Barrett intends on attracting local youth and families to the cafe by hosting live jazz events, open mic nights and poetry slam fests.
“Every town needs its hub, its community space,” she said. “I think we can make something special here.”
Flight Coffee Co. was founded in Barrett’s garage and has been operating on Harvey Road in Bedford for about eight years. Her coffees became nationally recognized before they gained local praise, she says. Now, Barrett is hoping to spread the word even more about her freshly roasted coffees and the science that goes into brewing them. At the new location, there will be a glass window so that patrons have the opportunity to watch the numerous steps that it takes to get the coffee into a cup.
“Harvest was such a great gift to the community,” said Barrett, who is now hopeful that the community coffeehouse will also become a welcoming gift.
Barrett is financing the project through Bedford-based Primary Bank.
“They care deeply about local businesses. They have been amazing throughout this process,” she said.
Barrett always envisioned a space near the high school where kids could visit and safely enjoy their freetime. She said she has no intention of seeking a liquor license.
Flight Coffee will provide Bedford’s youth with a venue where they can express their creativity and feel at home, according to Barrett, who said their parents can then take advantage of coffee classes and specialty coffee subscriptions.
Barrett recently added a pastry chef to her Flight Coffee team, who has already perfected donuts, bagels, creative toasts, scones and more. Flight Coffee will occupy about 3,300 square feet of the former Harvest Market building. Construction has already begun at the site, and Barrett is hopeful it will be ready for opening in late fall.
“I just think it is going to be a wonderful addition to Bedford,” she said.
Harvest Market, which closed its doors in early May, had operated from the site for more than 20 years, previously as Vista Foods, Star Market and IGA.
With a new Trader Joe’s recently opening in Bedford, as well as other existing grocery stores such as Whole Foods Market, Market Basket and two Hannaford locations in town, Mike Violette, president and CEO of Associated Grocers of New England, said previously that there was a lot of competition within close proximity to Harvest Market. The closure, he said, was not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are new businesses going in there, which is good for the town,” Violette said, adding the interior of the plaza will be repurposed and significant improvements are being planned.