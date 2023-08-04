Spirit Airlines has grounded seven planes due to problems with its Pratt & Whitney engines and the carrier expects to take more aircraft out of service in the coming weeks.

The budget carrier said Thursday that another seven jets will be removed after Labor Day through the end of the year and potentially more after that as the engine-maker assesses the full scope of a recently identified issue. Pratt parent RTX last week disclosed a manufacturing flaw in the geared turbofan that will require removal and inspection of more than 1,000 engines worldwide.