Spirit Airlines is entering the final days before a critical shareholder vote with a sweetened offer from suitor Frontier Group Holdings and new support from a proxy adviser to take that deal over a higher bid from JetBlue Airways.
Spirit’s shares tumbled more than 8% Monday as the prospects for the lower of the two proposals improved.
Frontier late on Friday increased the cash portion of its offer to $4.13 a share — up about $2 from its original bid — along with 1.9126 of its stock for each Spirit share. Those terms valued the airline at about $2.6 billion as of Friday’s closing price, more than $1 billion less than JetBlue’s all-cash offer.
The revised bid ratcheted up tension in the ongoing takeover battle ahead of a Thursday vote in which Spirit shareholders will decide whether to stick with the deal first reached in February for a Frontier takeover. Both rivals are seeking growth and competitive strength that would come with a Spirit acquisition. JetBlue on Monday reiterated that it’s committed to acquiring Spirit and is considering its options.
“We’re always concerned about a vote until it’s done,” Frontier Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said in an interview Monday. “That’s why we increased our offer, to ensure we got a successful outcome.” In a subsequent interview on Bloomberg Television, Biffle said he feels confident about the vote.
In an open letter to Spirit shareholders on Monday, Frontier’s board said that merger-related synergies will boost the long-term value of their proposal, making it “far superior to what JetBlue offers.”
The revised bid won the backing of Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., which changed course and recommended shareholders vote for that deal. The proxy adviser said in a report that investors “have clearly benefited from the bidding war between Frontier and JetBlue.” ISS had previously said investors would be better off rejecting the deal, but that it now prefers Frontier because the revisions match JetBlue’s prepayment plan and protections in case of regulatory failure.
The proxy adviser’s change of opinion is “pretty much sealing the deal in terms of us having the most compelling offer,” Biffle said.
The recommendation comes despite a substantially higher — and all-cash — offer from JetBlue, which said last week it’s willing to pay $33.50 a share in a deal valued at $3.7 billion, along with various protections to ensure the transaction gets done. Acquiring Spirit would give JetBlue rapid growth that would make it a stronger competitor to the four-largest US carriers.
”The big deal here is that JetBlue has come in all-cash, they’ve come in with breakage fees, and if you take the Frontier offer, you basically are waiting for synergies for a combined company, a couple years out,” said George Ferguson, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. That may make the Frontier proposal less attractive for institutional asset managers, he said.
Frontier is trying to preserve an agreement first struck in February that would create the largest deep-discount airline in the U.S., with a clear path to pick up Spirit’s most price-sensitive customers and without a bigger rival to hinder expansion. Such discounters charge bare-bones ticket prices and then levy fees for anything extra like bottles of water or paper boarding passes. It would also become the country’s fifth-largest carrier, based on domestic passenger traffic.