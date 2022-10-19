Spirit ticket counter

Michelle Sundman of Windham checks in with Spirit Airlines agent Carla Gomez for her flight to Myrtle Beach, S.C., in July at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to approve a merger with JetBlue Airways.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader File

Spirit Airlines shareholders voted Wednesday to approve a merger with former rival JetBlue Airways, a deal that would create the nation's fifth-largest carrier, but one that will face intense scrutiny from federal regulators.

Executives at the two airlines said they hope to conclude the regulatory process and close the deal in the first half of 2024.