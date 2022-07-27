Spirit Airlines Inc. canceled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings Inc. on Wednesday after Spirit shareholders balked at supporting it, leaving JetBlue Airways Corp. with an opening to clinch a deal.

The development, first reported by Reuters earlier on Wednesday, came after Spirit pushed back a shareholder vote on the Frontier deal four times, hoping it could muster enough support. Spirit had argued that JetBlue’s $3.7 billion bid was unlikely to be cleared by antitrust regulators.