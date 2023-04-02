Airlines travel

People wait in security lines last week at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest.

 Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

Anand Srinivasan was just about to check his baggage for a family spring break trip to Rhode Island when he discovered the flight had been canceled.

“All of a sudden it became pure pandemonium in the airport” on that Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, said Srinivasan, who lives in Georgia. A storm forecast in the Northeast meant the next available flight for rebooking would cost the family days off their trip. The much-anticipated vacation set for early March was a bust, and Srinivasan was out the cost of his Airbnb booking and airport parking.