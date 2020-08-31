St. Mary's Bank

Exterior finishing details are underway at St. Mary's Bank's new location in Nashua on Northwest Boulevard. The credit union expects to open the branch in October.

St. Mary’s Bank expects its second full-service branch in Nashua will open in mid-October on Northwest Boulevard in Westside shopping plaza.

“With this new location, we can better serve our existing Nashua-area members as well as expand our presence in a key market,” said Ronald Covey, St. Mary’s Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.

