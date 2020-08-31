Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
St. Mary’s Bank expects its second full-service branch in Nashua will open in mid-October on Northwest Boulevard in Westside shopping plaza.
“With this new location, we can better serve our existing Nashua-area members as well as expand our presence in a key market,” said Ronald Covey, St. Mary’s Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.
NEW YORK - Oil and gas companies plunged over $156 billion into corporate takeovers and land deals during the second U.S. shale boom, in a massive bet that good times would continue and crude prices would rise. Many of those deals have become financial albatrosses.
Following the lead of their corporate parent, four New Hampshire alpine ski resorts -- Wildcat, Attitash, Mount Sunapee, and Crotched Mountain -- have announced that “Reservations will be required to access our mountains” during the 2020/21 season.