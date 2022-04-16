In 2008, Ron Covey became president and CEO of America’s first credit union as the institution celebrated 100 years.
In the years since, he’s helped position St. Mary’s Bank for the next 100 years in opening a new operations center, headquarters and three branches. While his business sense made it all happen, he’s probably best known in New Hampshire for his character and giving back.
“He really does lead with his heart and has had an impact on so many people’s lives,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Manchester Boys & Girls Club. She also serves on the board of St. Mary’s.
“He really tries to bring the best out of anyone he is involved in,” she said.
Covey, 65, of Hooksett, was named this year’s Citizen of the Year by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. The award has been around since 1954, and the decision is made by a confidential selection committee, according to Heather McGrail, interim CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber.
“A lot of the feedback around Ron was centered on his character and his humility and his style of leadership of being so selfless,” she said.
His humility showed when Covey was told in private he would be this year’s recipient.
“It was all humility and shock,” McGrail said.
Covey’s office inside the credit union’s headquarters on McGregor Street is filled with sports memorabilia, family photos and other keepsakes, such as a hardhat from the construction of the building.
He grew up nearby on Moore Street and went to the University of New Hampshire.
His neighbor growing up, Joe Acorace, the former finance director in Manchester, encouraged him to get his master’s degree in accounting, which eventually led to his career in banking at Manchester Savings Bank in 1978.
“I was fortunate,” Covey said. “All along I’ve had terrific opportunities to keep progressing and advance, and I didn’t have to leave Manchester.”
His favorite parts of the job are mentoring employees and helping to support small businesses that look to the credit union to grow.
Covey spearheaded the 1908 Fund to assist area nonprofits, started a scholarship program and worked to establish St. Mary’s Bank’s Charitable Foundation. The bank has 115,000 members and $1.45 billion in assets. The bank had about 60,000 members when Covey started as CEO.
One of the largest projects Covey undertook was building the credit union’s new headquarters near Catholic Medical Center in 2013. The credit union wanted to remain near its roots on the West Side.
St. Mary’s Bank assisted 734 small businesses, including 125 nonprofits, with the federal Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The onslaught of applications, because so many companies needed it, was enormous,” Covey said.
Covey helped shift some of the credit union’s staff from branches to work on the commercial lending. Commercial lending is a part of the credit union Covey looked to expand when he became CEO.
“It is the small businesses that we work with, the entrepreneurs, the real local people,” he said.
Ken Senus, chief operating officer of St. Mary’s Bank, said Covey always considers others. He lives out the bank’s motto: “People helping people.”
“Ron ultimately demonstrates the values that unequivocally qualify him to be Citizen of the Year. Ron never seeks any attention for the good work that he does, he does it because he has a passion for helping others,” Senus wrote in his nomination letter of Covey.
Covey serves as a trustee of the Boys & Girls Club and helped the organization launch its $6 million “More Kids, Brighter Futures” capital campaign to refurbish Camp Foster in Bedford and expand its Union Street Clubhouse, Fitzpatrick said.
“He cares about Manchester. He cares about our community, our kids, our nonprofit sector,” she said. “St. Mary’s Bank is a nonprofit. When you look at its rich history and its mission to lift their members. He really worked hard to make sure we’re supporting our members at St. Mary’s Bank, but also the entire community.”
Covey also serves on the boards of the Palace Theatres, America’s Credit Union Museum, Daniel Webster Council, and the advisory board of the University of New Hampshire at Manchester.
He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.
“I’ve always had a passion for giving back and helping the kids,” he said. “I love the Scouts.”
Covey, who is married with two children, recently announced at the credit union’s annual meeting last week he will be retiring at the end of the year.
“The most important thing in my career — other than the career itself — has really been the community,” he said. “The community has given me so much over the years.”
He will be honored during a celebration at 5 p.m. June 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. The annual event is sponsored by the Elliot.
For more, see manchester-chamber.org.