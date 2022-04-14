Ron Covey, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Bank, will be honored as the next Greater Manchester Chamber Citizen of the Year.
Over the past 14 years, he helped grow the nation’s oldest credit union.
Beyond his executive role at the bank, Covey is a volunteer, philanthropist and community leader, wrote Ken Senus, chief operating officer of St. Mary’s Bank in a nomination letter.
“He considers, at every turn, what he does for others. Ron ultimately demonstrates the values that unequivocally qualify him to be Citizen of the Year. Ron never seeks any attention for the good work that he does, he does it because he has a passion for helping others,” Senus wrote.
Covey, 65, of Hooksett, will be honored during a celebration at 5 p.m. June 15 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester. The annual event is sponsored by the Elliot.
Married with two children, Covey grew up on the West Side of Manchester not too far from the credit union’s headquarters. He became the credit union’s eighth president in 2008.
At St. Mary’s, he has made it his goal to build on the credit union’s mission to serve the ever-diversifying population of Manchester.
He serves on the Boys & Girls Club Greater Manchester, America’s Credit Union Museum, Daniel Webster Council nonprofit boards and the advisory board of the University of New Hampshire at Manchester.
Heather McGrail, interim CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber added, “Leadership and personal integrity are at the core of what it means to be a Citizen of the Year. Ron has embodied a deep commitment to service in the pursuit of lifting others throughout his entire career.”