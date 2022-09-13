SEATTLE — Starbucks is introducing technology to speed up production of its increasingly popular cold beverages and send digital orders away from busy locations, the company said on Tuesday as it seeks to prevent U.S. cafes from being overwhelmed by orders and improve working conditions for employees.

A surge in digital orders, which now make up nearly a quarter of all orders, has helped the coffee chain gain market share during the COVID-19 pandemic but has also led to barista burnout and strained the physical capacity at older stores.