Starbucks

A person walks past a Starbucks coffee shop in San Francisco on Jan. 21, 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Members of Starbucks’s rewards program — which lets users rack up points from purchases to redeem for free coffees and other items — are hotter than a steaming peppermint mocha over the coffee giant’s scheme to make the plan less generous.

Starbucks notified participants last month that the terms were changing as of Feb. 13 — unsurprisingly, not in enrollees’ favor. And as people began examining the changes, they were none too pleased.