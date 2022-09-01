Starbucks

Demonstrators protest outside a closed Starbucks Corp. location at 505 Union Station in Seattle on July 16. 

 David Ryder/Bloomberg

The union battle at Starbucks has spread to TikTok. And the baristas are winning.

A TikTok account run by Starbucks Workers United, the group of employees aiming to unionize the world's largest coffee chain, has taken off this month with several viral posts. One video showing employees staging a walkout after the firing of a coworker more than 28 million views. In recent weeks, the account's followers have ballooned from about 50,000 to more than 260,000.

Bloomberg's Josh Eidelson contributed to this report.