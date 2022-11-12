Innovation summit

Jennifer Joyce, president of SpotOn Fence, and Tom Daly, co-founder of Dyn, talk at the New Hampshire Tech Alliance Innovation Summit in Concord on Thursday. They share lessons learned in nurturing new companies.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — Long before Dyn was sold to Oracle in 2016 for hundreds of millions of dollars, the four founders struggled with the basics of running a company – including taking a hint about charging more for helping move data traffic on the internet.

A British petroleum firm and a watch company told Dyn execs that they wanted to sign up as customers, but they were charging so little that executives were concerned about trusting Dyn with their digital operations. Dyn didn’t listen for two years.