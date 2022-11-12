Jennifer Joyce, president of SpotOn Fence, and Tom Daly, co-founder of Dyn, talk at the New Hampshire Tech Alliance Innovation Summit in Concord on Thursday. They share lessons learned in nurturing new companies.
CONCORD — Long before Dyn was sold to Oracle in 2016 for hundreds of millions of dollars, the four founders struggled with the basics of running a company – including taking a hint about charging more for helping move data traffic on the internet.
A British petroleum firm and a watch company told Dyn execs that they wanted to sign up as customers, but they were charging so little that executives were concerned about trusting Dyn with their digital operations. Dyn didn’t listen for two years.
“If a customer is telling you they want to pay you more, figure out a way to take that money as soon as possible,” said Dyn co-founder Tom Daly.
A startup needs to build a team with diverse skill sets, including financial and marketing backgrounds to become more successful, said Daly, now with Big Network, which offers a cloud-managed connectivity platform to link employees.
“It probably set us back a couple of years in our evolution because we had no idea how to go sell the things that we were creating,” Daly said during a panel discussion at Thursday’s New Hampshire Tech Alliance Innovation Summit at the Grappone Conference Center.
The state’s tech companies are building things for space launches, autonomous vehicles and global defense, according to Julie Demers, the group’s executive director.
“What we lack in sexiness and sizzle, we make up for in substance,” Demers said.
She noted that the state’s tech industry makes up 13% of the state’s gross domestic product and ranks as the sixth-highest state in the country in the percentage of high-tech workers.
Helping build a robust tech community needs “connective tissue” requiring vision, infrastructure, collaboration and an ecosystem, said keynote speaker C.A. Webb.
That can make the difference between developing ”a collection of companies” or “having something that’s actually transformational, that’s actually greater than the sum of its parts,” said Webb, former president New England Venture Capital Association and co-founder of Underscore VC, a Boston-based venture capital firm.
Dave Kovar, founder and CEO of URSA Inc., a Manchester software company, said finding the right fit as co-founders is important.
“You are looking for somebody who you’re going to marry. It’s a dating process,” Kovar said.
But if it doesn’t work out, dissolve the relationship “and get on with things,” he said.
Getting beyond just engineers to bring on people with other skills will help improve your product, said Jennifer Joyce, president of SpotOn Fence, which sells a GPS-tracking dog collar that helps create an electric security fence controlled by a smartphone.
“You need to have the full suite of people in order to make the business happen,” Joyce said.
Her company learned they could improve their product by talking with potential and actual customers.
“I can’t emphasize the point of understanding your customer and spending a lot of time with your customer,” Joyce said.
“Having the discipline of talking to your customers, going to, in our case, their house, watching them how they use it, watching them try and train their dog, and things like that goes a long way,” she said.