KEENE — Koto Steak House employees thought they had to give up their tips, or lose their jobs, according to a New Hampshire Department of Labor report.
A state inspector found that 11 employees are owed a total of close to $43,000 because of the “tip share” program they were forced to participate in, according to the report.
The owners of the Winchester Street restaurant, which includes a sushi bar and hibachi tables, allegedly kept 50 percent of staff tips and redistributed that money to the sushi chef and hibachi chefs through an illegal tip-sharing program. The report found that the employees believed that if they did not share their tips they would be fired.
“It is the position of the department that this tip share policy violates stature in that there is coercion through negative consequences for non-participation,” the report states.
The report also found that because of the tip share program, employees were having their wages diverted. The report details 11 employees who had tips taken. The total amount of money diverted is more than $42,000, according to the report.
The restaurant owners also shorted employee tips when it came to credit card tips. The report states the restaurant kept a 3 percent “processing fee" on all credit card tips. The report found the restaurant also failed at least four times to pay employees for an entire week of work when due at the end of the week.
At least six employees were working without proper documentation to prove they were eligible to work in the United States, according to the report. There were also deficiencies in the record-keeping for hours worked, according to the report.
The restaurant now has 30 days to request a formal hearing to pay fines totaling $3,200 as well as the wages owed to the employees. There is also the option to request an informal meeting with Department of Labor officials to potentially negotiate a settlement. The restaurant owners can also simply pay the total fine within 30 days as another option.