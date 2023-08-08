State looks to sell historic General Sullivan Bridge structure By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Aug 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The state is looking for someone to buy the General Sullivan Bridge structure Provided by NHDOT Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save New Hampshire is selling the historic General Sullivan Bridge, which connects Dover to Newington.The bridge runs along Route 16, but has not been used for traffic since 1984. Pedestrian access was closed in 2018.The state is looking for proposals for adaptive reuse of the historic structure.Last month, U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan announced $20 million to replace the bridge. It will be replaced with another bridge for pedestrians and bicycles.The General Sullivan Bridge was built in 1934. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY State looks to sell historic General Sullivan Bridge structure US crude output to rise to record 12.76M bpd in 2023 Christmas Tree Shops to close all stores by Aug. 12 NH Liquor Outlets named sixth in Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers Awards US trucking firm Yellow files for bankruptcy after loading up on debt Closing the Deal: Burnout is a real thing Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesWildlife Sport Outfitters in Manchester up for sale; Friendly Red’s Tavern continues to expandCasino planned for former Sears at Pheasant Lane MallRecord heat fueling jump in gas pricesKelsen Brewing, Woodstacker Beer Co. open new taproomsChristmas Tree Shops to close all stores by Aug. 12NH Liquor Outlets named sixth in Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailers AwardsEastern Mountain Sports to open Amherst storeFamily ties were big part of Hunter Biden brand, former Burisma official saysTruck drivers are leaving boom-and-bust supply chain jobsDepot Building in Newport to become home of chamber; Nashua Chick-fil-A closes for renovations Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.