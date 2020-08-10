State revenue department wins national award
CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration recently received the 2020 Federation of Tax Administrators Award for its approach to public outreach.
The department developed and coordinated a 12-month communications plan, which is customized annually, to deliver its messages to its key stakeholders. New Hampshire was among six states honored.
“Prior to 2018, our outreach to our constituents was essentially limited to just notices and reminders. Over the past three years, we have completely shifted to a strategic, proactive approach, which has allowed us to further succeed in our mission to fairly and efficiently administer the tax laws of New Hampshire,” said NHDRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp in statement.
Maclaurin joins Fulcrum as manager
AMHERST — Fulcrum Associates, a construction management firm, hired Septima Maclaurin as the company’s manager of business Development. Maclaurin most recently was the director of business development at Chapman Construction in Newton, Mass.