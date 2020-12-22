New Hampshire’s Site Evaluation Committee granted formal approval for what will be the largest solar energy project in the state, set for construction next year in Fitzwilliam.
The committee issued its report late last week, clearing the way for Florida-based NextEra Energy to build a 30-megawatt solar project consisting of about 100,000 solar panels in an array inside a 100-acre footprint called Chinook Solar. The committee found almost no downside to the proposal.
Since the night before St. Patrick’s Day, when Gov. Chris Sununu ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to curb the spread of COVID-19, restaurant and bar owners have struggled to bring in enough revenue to cover payroll, rent and overhead costs.
CONCORD — Fiscal conservatives predict a climate change plan that governors of three southern New England states have embraced will motivate drivers to fuel up in New Hampshire to avoid higher gasoline taxes back home.
After getting word that the Cost Cutters hair salon she has worked at in Nashua for 21 years would be closing, stylist Crystal Jordan went straight to the head of the company that owns the building — Market Basket CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas.