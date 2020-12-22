New Hampshire’s Site Evaluation Committee granted formal approval for what will be the largest solar energy project in the state, set for construction next year in Fitzwilliam.

The committee issued its report late last week, clearing the way for Florida-based NextEra Energy to build a 30-megawatt solar project consisting of about 100,000 solar panels in an array inside a 100-acre footprint called Chinook Solar. The committee found almost no downside to the proposal.

