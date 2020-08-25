New Hampshire will receive $1 million as part of an $85 million settlement with Honda over defective airbags in its automobiles, said New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
At least 14 people have died, and more than 200 have been injured from airbags that were prone to rupture and cause metal fragments to fly into passenger compartments of vehicles, according to a statement issued by MacDonald.
In their initial complaints against American Honda Motor Co. and Honda America Mfg., attorneys general from 48 states and jurisdictions said the defective airbags started appearing in 2001 model year vehicles.
The statement said that Honda engineers suspected the defect but the company kept selling vehicles to consumers and maintaining the airbag was safe.
The company delayed warning consumers and regulators even as it began partial recalls in 2008 and 2009. Since 2008, Honda has recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles.
Owners of Hondas or Acuras should visit the hondaairbaginfo.com or call 888.234.2138 to check on recall status. Safecar.gov also provides recall information.