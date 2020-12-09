WASHINGTON -- A group of states led by New York filed a lawsuit Wednesday afternoon accusing Facebook Inc. of violating antitrust law, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said she would make a major "business related" announcement on Wednesday afternoon. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office announced a press call about "a technology company."

