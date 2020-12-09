Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
WASHINGTON -- A group of states led by New York filed a lawsuit Wednesday afternoon accusing Facebook Inc. of violating antitrust law, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said she would make a major "business related" announcement on Wednesday afternoon. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein's office announced a press call about "a technology company."
A former female employee of Fidelity Investments has sued the company for discrimination and a hostile workplace where women were allegedly disparaged and racially insensitive comments were made, according to a lawsuit.