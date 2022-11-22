According to the report, the states with the top credit scores were:
Minnesota
New Hampshire
Vermont
Massachusetts
South Dakota
The average credit score in New Hampshire was 719, which ranked second in the U.S.
TIPS FOR MAINTAINING GOOD CREDIT
WalletHub sought advice from credit experts about the best ways to build credit. Here's what the experts had to say:
"Be Patient. Building good credit takes time. You must be consistent with your bill payments. Take the necessary steps to avoid derogatory marks on your credit report. For example, if you are not able to make a payment on time, reach out to the lender, and ask for an extension," said Philip Gibson, an associate professor, Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C. "If you visit the doctor's office, be sure to open all mail that comes from that office to make sure you do not miss a bill. Monitor your credit report to make sure everything looks accurate. Understand how credit utilization, a general rule of thumb is to keep your utilization below 30%, but the closer you are to zero, the better it is."
Said Bradley Allen Stevenson, associate professor, Bellarmine University, Louisville, K.Y.: "Make sure you pay your bills on time. For credit cards, pay them off every month and, even if you cannot pay them off every month, keep your balances low. Keep your other outstanding debt lower as well and pay it off. More outstanding debt makes you look riskier to potential lenders. Also, for credit cards, especially for younger people, become an authorized user on someone else's account like a parent (who has good credit practices)."