MANCHESTER -- Stay Work Play New Hampshire, in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), recently announced the winners of the 2023 Rising Stars Awards that honor the state’s exceptional young leaders and organizations making a positive impact in their communities.
The Rising Stars Awards celebrate and recognize New Hampshire’s remarkable young people and the businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them. The award recipients, selected by judges from across the state (on individual award-specific panels), represent individuals and businesses making a contribution to their industries and the Granite State in seven award categories.
The 2023 Rising Stars Awards winners are:
• Artist of the Year: Somersworth resident Gemma Soldati, Artist in Residence at Kimball Jenkins.
• Changemaker of the Year: Concord resident Riyah S. Patel, Founder and President of New American Scholars Inc., senior at Phillips Exeter Academy.
• College Student of the Year: Goffstown resident Corinne Cloutier, junior at Plymouth State University.
• High School Student of the Year: Manchester resident Anna Kual, junior at Manchester Central High School.
• Entrepreneur of the Year: Concord resident Alison Murphy, owner of Penumbra.
• Young Person of the Year: Concord resident Michael Newell, Home Care Nurse at Granite VNA.
• Coolest Employer for Young People: Fidelity Investments, Merrimack location.
An awards reception will take place at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on Friday, Sept. 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Julie Furukawa, host of NHPR’s All Things Considered, will serve as host. Further event information can be found at stayworkplay.org/risingstarsawards.
The Rising Stars Awards are presented in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio and are generously supported by Eversource, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and Northeast Delta Dental.