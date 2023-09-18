MANCHESTER -- Stay Work Play New Hampshire, in partnership with New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR), recently announced the winners of the 2023 Rising Stars Awards that honor the state’s exceptional young leaders and organizations making a positive impact in their communities.

The Rising Stars Awards celebrate and recognize New Hampshire’s remarkable young people and the businesses that go the extra mile to recruit and retain them. The award recipients, selected by judges from across the state (on individual award-specific panels), represent individuals and businesses making a contribution to their industries and the Granite State in seven award categories.