Another raft of blockbuster corporate profits pushed stocks to a record at the end of a week that started with concern about a peak in earnings and a coronavirus resurgence.
About 87% of the S&P 500 companies reporting results so far this season have beaten Wall Street estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Twitter and Snap led a rally in social-media firms as sales blew past forecasts, while American Express jumped after adding a record number of new customers to its tony Platinum card in the second quarter.
Equities extended their weekly advance, with most major groups moving higher. Though the rapid spread of the delta COVID-19 variant has sown market volatility, thus far economists are keeping their forecasts for a historically strong recovery. While a measure of activity at U.S. service providers settled back in July to a five-month low, a separate manufacturing gauge climbed to a fresh record.
"This week is about earnings versus delta," said Jeffrey Kleintop, chief global investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co. "Earnings are reflecting an incredible snapback in economic activity. Concerns that stocks are overvalued are less potent here in terms of a threat to the market simply because earnings are rising at fast clip."
For Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones, the strong start of the second-quarter earnings season has allowed investors to look through the uncertainties. The "buy-the-dip mentality is alive and well," according to him.
Some other earnings highlights:
- Honeywell International Inc.'s profit topped estimates as the company's aerospace and energy businesses started to recover from the pandemic-induced slump.
- Schlumberger, the world's biggest oilfield services provider, reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.
- Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the worst of a sales slump has passed and struck a bullish tone about the chipmaker's prospects for the rest of the year and beyond.
- Kimberly-Clark Corp. missed estimates for second-quarter earnings and trimmed its annual forecast, saying inflationary pressures and slowing toilet paper demand are hurting results.
Shares of some of the biggest Chinese firms listed in the U.S. slumped as concerns surrounding further regulatory scrutiny deepened. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index is posting its longest stretch of weekly losses since May 2019, while ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. tumbled as much as 18% on Friday.
Stocks:
- The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:55 a.m. New York time.
- The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%.
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%.
- The MSCI World index rose 0.3%.
Currencies:
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.
- The euro was little changed at $1.1762.
- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3745.
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 110.58 per dollar.
Bonds:
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.30%.
- Germany's 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.41%.
- Britain's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.59%.
Commodities:
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $71.57 a barrel.
- Gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,800.60 an ounce.