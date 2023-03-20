Stocks climbed as regulators worldwide rushed to shore up market confidence, with the recent financial turmoil spurring speculation on a slower pace of tightening from major central banks.

An earlier flight-to-safety bid waned, with all 11 groups in the S&P 500 gaining. A gauge of U.S. lenders climbed after last week’s 15% plunge. First Republic Bank sank on another credit downgrade, missing out on a rebound by its regional peers led by New York Community Bancorp. UBS rallied as investors focused on the upside of its Credit Suisse takeover.