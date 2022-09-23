U.S. and European stocks tumbled on Friday, the dollar scaled a 22-year high and bonds sold off again as fears grew that a central bank prescription of raising interest rates to tame inflation will drag major economies into recession.

The Dow narrowly missed confirming a bear market as a deepening downturn in business activity across the euro zone, and U.S. business activity contracting for a third straight month in September, left Wall Street wallowing in a sea of red.