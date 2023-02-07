Stonyfield offers free yogurt to replace pricy eggs By Mark Hayward Union Leader Staff Mark Hayward Author email Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Londonderry-based Stonyfield is giving away 10,000 tubes of organic whole milk yogurt through Feb. 11, pitching it as an alternative to eggs for baking. ALEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER/FILE Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save With one of the staples of most baking recipes becoming eggstremely eggspensive, Stonyfield Yogurt is giving away free yogurt to encourage an alternative to the beloved egg.The Londonderry-based company is giving away 10,000 tubes of its organic yogurt so customers can eggsperiment for themselves.The offer is good until supplies last, and people can log on to https://hello.stonyfield.com/eat-yogurt-not-eggs to get their free sample."Just use a quarter cup of yogurt for reach egg. From pancakes to muffins, this yogurt hack will save you from using those precious, pricey eggs," Stonyfield said in a statement.Eggsperts have cited several factors for the price scramble.The avian flu has wiped out millions of hens. And inflation has whipped up prices of agricultural products, including the no longer paltry chicken feed.The offer lasts until Feb. 11 and involves Stonyfield Organic Whole Milk Yogurt. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Stonyfield Londonderry Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Stonyfield offers free yogurt to replace pricy eggs Julien's Breakfast Place in Manchester closed until further notice after owner dies +2 Dulces Bakery in downtown Manchester to close New Business: Double Midnight settles in, Tavern in the Square to open just over the border +11 U.S. plans 200% tariff on Russian aluminum Bill letting lawmakers set electric charge opposed by consumer advocate Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesLife is Good to consolidate operations to new Hudson buildingAll hopped up: Brewing industry continues to grow in NHNH groups to get $7 million from foundation headed by ex-wife of Jeff BezosNew Business: Double Midnight settles in, Tavern in the Square to open just over the borderHudson Logistics Center back on 'Target'All along Elm: Pappy's to reopen, new Mexican restaurant and gift shopsBusiness leaders push for more money for state's university systemNewsmakers: Smith takes Merrimack County Savings Bank roleNurse practitioner tops list of next decade’s fastest growing jobsDulces Bakery in downtown Manchester to close Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsWorkforce roundtable, Jan. 31Getting a hop on Easter