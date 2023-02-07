Stonyfield

Londonderry-based Stonyfield is giving away 10,000 tubes of organic whole milk yogurt through Feb. 11, pitching it as an alternative to eggs for baking.

 ALEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER/FILE

With one of the staples of most baking recipes becoming eggstremely eggspensive, Stonyfield Yogurt is giving away free yogurt to encourage an alternative to the beloved egg.

