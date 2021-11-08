Stonyfield Organic says it is on track to make the company’s Londonderry plant source 100% of its energy from renewable sources or offset it with renewable energy credits three years early.
In June, the company announced a series of goals as part of a global effort to reduce carbon emissions, including a target year of 2025 for making its Londonderry facility powered completely by renewable energy.
The company is on track to meet that goal by mid to late 2022, spokeswoman Kristina Drociak said.
“I think it was just a lot of fast and hard work with our sustainability director and partners in New Hampshire,” Drociak said.
So far this year, Stonyfield is already about 75% of the way there, according to Drociak, through a group net metering partnership with four local solar projects and buying the energy credits from three midwestern solar farms.
The group net metering deals are with New York-based Aligned Climate Capital, which owns the small solar installations in New Hampshire being developed by GSSG Solar LLC. Two projects are located on Pennichuck Corp. property in Nashua, and the other two are on family-owned properties in Conway and Loudon, according to Aligned Climate Capital COO Brendan Bell.
“A customer like Stonyfield can purchase solar and… as a result they’re paying less to Eversource than they would otherwise. And they’re using some of those energy savings to purchase renewable energy credits,” Bell said in a phone interview. “We would not be able to build these projects in New Hampshire without Stonyfield.”
Stonyfield is the sole group net metering partner on the four local solar projects. Bell said Stonyfield doesn’t pay anything upfront for the construction, but is contracted to pay for the energy it produces.
The four projects combined cost about $12.3 million to construct. Bell said that’s a combination of equity from Aligned and financing from BankProv, which will be converted to permanent debt with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural utility service program.
Combined, the solar installations will produce 7.12 million kilowatt-hours annually, and create 50 jobs. They are currently under construction and are expected to go online by January. The contract lasts until the end of 2040, Bell said.
Stonyfield purchased the energy credits from solar projects in Rushford Village, Minn., Stockton, Minn., and Cochrane, Wisc., developed by One Energy Renewables.
Drociak declined to say how much Stonyfield is paying for the energy or the credits, but said it will ultimately be cost neutral compared to its current energy procurement from Eversource.
To complete the remaining 25% of Stonyfield’s renewable energy needs, it is eyeing future solar projects for next year. Drociak said the company is assessing factors such as the carbon impact of the project, its location and the ability to remain cost neutral.
“We’re on the lookout,” Drociak said. “I would speculate that they would also be tied to these RECs projects that we’re supporting right now, but we’re confident that we will have that identified and secured next year.”
Bell said New Hampshire regulations make it difficult to create a group net metering deal and purchase RECs in a single project, and a cap on commercial solar farm capacity forces them to build collections of small installations. He said it would be more cost effective, and require less local permitting if they could build larger installations in a single community.
“New Hampshire is actually a great state for solar. There’s a lot of opportunity,” Bell said. “There’s a lot more the state could be doing on the policy front.”
Drociak said the state currently ranks 41st nationally in deployed solar, and solar currently makes up less than 1% of its overall energy.
The Londonderry plant previously had a rooftop solar array, which at the time was considered the largest in the state, but Drociak said that was destroyed in a storm years ago.
Aligned Climate Capital built its first seven solar projects in New Hampshire in 2020 with Pennichuck Corp. as the primary subscriber, according to Bell.
Stonyfield also hopes to achieve a carbon positive dairy supply chain (meaning it will be sequestering more carbon than it emits) by 2030, as well as transition its dairy suppliers to 100% renewable energy by 2025.