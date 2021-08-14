If you’ve purchased an iPhone or a MacBook recently, you’re probably a “Ted Lasso” fan.
It’s only available on Apple TV.
Apple offered a free year of its fledgling streaming service to customers who buy its devices. It’s $4.99 a month after that.
Is the comedy about the fish-out-of-water soccer coach worth another $5 on your monthly TV budget?
Cutting the cord is touted as a way to reduce how much you spend to watch your favorite news, sports, movies and TV shows. Replacing cable with a high-speed internet connection and a smart TV lets you choose the menu that’s right for you.
Your appetite for content will determine whether you will save money or end up right where you started. It’s like the choice between an all-inclusive resort or a hotel where you will be charged separately for every meal and drink.
Roku, the streaming platform that operates via an add-on device or is incorporated into some brands of TVs, touts 4,500 channels. Many of them are free, but premium channels require monthly fees, just like they do on cable systems.
Deciding what you want to watch and where you want to watch it will continue to get more confusing as providers scramble to secure exclusive rights to popular TVs shows and movie properties. Content like the entire collection of Harry Potter films drops off one service only to emerge a few months later on a rival platform.
Here’s a sampling of some popular premium streaming services:
Peacock
NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast, launched this streaming service last year. Peacock, which focuses on NBC-owned content but has material from other providers.
Price: free version with limited content; $4.99/month for premium version with ads that adds live sports and other content; $9.99/month ad-free.
Exclusive series: “Dr. Death.”
HBOMax
The expanded streaming version of the classic HBO channel attracted notoriety over the past year for offering first-run movies like “Wonder Woman 1984” the same day they appeared in movie theaters.
Price/month: $14.99/month or $149.99/year. (New version with ads is $9.99/month or $99.99/year.)
Exclusive series: “Mare of Easttown.”
Disney+
Remember collecting every VHS and DVD release of Disney’s animated classics? They’re all here on the company’s streaming service, as well as all the Marvel superhero movies and the entire Star Wars franchise, plus new content.
Price: $7.99/month or $79.99/year.
Exclusive series: “Star Wars: The Mandalorian.”
Hulu
In one of the most telling examples of how strange the entertainment industry has become, Spotify, the popular music streaming service, once offered Hulu at no extra charge as a promotional incentive to subscribe. The live TV and streaming channel, founded in 2008 as a joint venture between several media companies, is now majority-owned by the Walt Disney Company.
Price: $5.99/month with ads, $11.99 ad-free. Hulu + Live TV is $64.99/month.
Exclusive series: “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
NetflixNetflix spun off its streaming service from its flagship DVD-by-mail company and evolved into the industry’s biggest player, snatching up the rights to hit movies and TV series and developing exclusive content — including standup specials by just about every comedian who ever toured the United States.
Price: $8.99 to $17.99/month, higher tiers feature high definition and shared accounts.
Exclusive series: “Ozark.”
Discovery Plus
This streaming channel launched in January collects content from the company’s arsenal of nearly 20 channels, including A&E, Animal Planet, Lifetime, the Food Network and HGTV.
Price: $4.99/month with ads, $6.99 ad-free.
Exclusive series: “Bobby and Giada in India.”
YouTube TV
An offshoot of the free video channel which originally was a platform on which anyone could share video content, YouTube TV is a Google-owned service that offers live TV streaming, digital recording and exclusive content.
Price: $65/month.
Exclusive series: “Cobra Kai.”
Amazon Prime Video
The online merchant offers its video service as part of the Amazon Prime membership and as a separate service for nonmembers. Like Netflix, Amazon has produced original series content and has financed feature films that appear on its site shortly after their theatrical runs.
Price: $8.99/month; free for Amazon Prime members.
Exclusive series: “Transparent.”
Apple TV+
Like Amazon Prime, Apple’s streaming service offers both exclusive content and licensed material and is also a platform to sell streams of movies and TV shows.
Pricing: $4.99/month
Exclusive series: “The Morning Show.”
Paramount Plus
This streaming service pulls together content from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and the Smithsonian Channel, plus live sports and breaking news.
Pricing: $5/month with ads, $10/month ad-free.
Exclusive content: “Star Trek: Picard.”