The Veteran Entrepreneurial Training and Resource Network is providing its free executive leadership program to business owners online through a “Streetwise MBA” program that begins on Wednesday.
The program is designed to help veterans build financial management skills, operational capacity, sales and marketing techniques, increased revenues, access to capital and create sustainable jobs, according to founder and president Lee Goldberg. It is taught in 70 cities across the country and started in-person at Service Credit Union in Portsmouth last fall.
Steve Stark, the CEO of CerteVerus AI in Groton, Mass., took the course in Portsmouth. He earned his bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1990.
Upon graduation, Stark went to field artillery where he spent a few years in Germany in a battalion. He then left the military and built a career in the business world.
CerteVerus AI was started in June by Stark and business partner Mike Princi. The management consulting company provides customers a prescriptive analytics application that uses machine learning and augmented intelligence to identify and fix strategic issues.
Stark said the “Streetwise MBA” program was beneficial for him and his peers who participated.
“I think to some degree, veterans have held ourselves back because we’re very self-reliant and don’t like to reach out and we just like to do things. We get things done. And so, what I loved about this program was that it was a chance for people of similar mindsets to get together and say, ‘You know what? When we were in units, we helped each other. Why don’t we do it now?’” Stark said.
Participant Dr. Brian Bigelow, who is a chiropractor in Nashua, said the six-month program is helpful for veterans no matter how long they have been in business.
“It was literally a nuts and bolts MBA program where you get all the meat and no fluff. The program was packed with very practical and useful information that you can implement immediately… The outside speakers were all highly qualified in their respective fields and provided additional information and valuable business network contacts,” Bigelow said in a statement.
Ray Dugdale is business development officer at Service Credit Union and mentor for the 2020-2021 program.
“Veterans have given us everything, so it is a pleasure to be able to give something back and help improve their lives,” Dugdale said of the company’s financial support for the VETRN’s “Streetwise MBA.”
The online program is available to small business owners located in New England, New York and New Jersey. To qualify, the business must be veteran-owned and generate at least $75,000 in annual revenues.
For more information, visit vetrn.org.