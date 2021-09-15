New Hampshire and other states across the country reached a settlement with StubHub after the company refused to give refunds to those who bought tickets to events that were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The tickets were purchased for concerts, sports games and other events. The settlement includes nine other states and the District of Columbia, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
StubHub is one of the largest ticket reselling marketplaces in the country.
According to the release, StubHub stopped honoring refunds under its “FanProtect Guarantee,” which protects customers if an event is canceled, in March. The company instead said customers would receive account credits equal to 120% of their purchases to be used at future events.
About 2,175 New Hampshire residents or those buying tickets for events in the state were affected by the decision.
In May 2021, StubHub reversed its decision and notified customers tickets purchased prior to March 25, 2020, would receive full refunds if the event was canceled. Customers could choose to still receive the credits.
The settlement also includes an injunction that requires:
StubHub to clearly and conspicuously disclose any modification to its refund policies before a consumer agrees to them;
Honor those policies when events are canceled;
Promptly process refund requests it receives from consumers for the events at issue going forward.
The agreement also provides for a $122,600 civil penalty, which StubHub can avoid paying provided that it pays the refunds owed to New Hampshire consumers and it does not violate the other terms of the agreement.
Consumers who have not been contacted by StubHub and believe they are entitled to a refund may either contact StubHub at (866) 788-2482 or the Attorney General’s Office at (603) 271-3641.