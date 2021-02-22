Royal Caribbean Group reported a billion-dollar net loss for the fourth straight quarter on Monday, as the cruise operator continued to be affected by a coronavirus-triggered halt to voyages.
Cruise operators have been shoring up cash reserves by issuing new shares, selling assets or raising billions of dollars in debt over the last few months as the virus outbreak brought the industry to a virtual standstill.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday repeated that he expects the U.S. economy to grow at about a 5% pace this year, but added that he could be underestimating the strength of the post-pandemic recovery.
Boeing is recommending that air carriers ground 128 of the company's Boeing 777 jets that have the same kind of engine as the one involved in Saturday's incident that left debris raining down on a Denver suburb.