CONCORD -- The New Hampshire Business Finance Authority plans to launch a study to determine whether there is a demand for a new state-focused private equity fund that would purchase or invest in small businesses. The study will be funded in part by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
"These small companies are vital to the New Hampshire economy and offer high-quality jobs but in many cases operate 'under the radar' of traditional private equity funds," said James Key-Wallace, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority, in a statement Monday. “Our goal with this study is to determine whether there are unmet needs and work to find a way to support these companies so they can continue to contribute to the New Hampshire economy.”
The study will focus on companies with at least $5 million in revenue and 25 to 100 employees, primarily operating in the manufacturing and specialty services sectors, according to a release. It will be led by local entrepreneur and investor John Gargasz with support from University of New Hampshire business student Teddy McNulty. They will be reaching out to lenders, the businesses community, and public sector leaders to determine feasibility.
The authority wants to hear from any business owner who is considering selling their company or seeking outside investment but wants to ensure the company stays in New Hampshire. Visit NHBFA.com/news to learn more.