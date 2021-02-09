WOLFEBORO — The Taylor Community of Laconia, one of the oldest continuing-care retirement communities in New Hampshire, recently completed its acquisition of the Sugar Hill Retirement Community from Huggins Hospital.
Renamed Taylor Sugar Hill in Wolfeboro, the facility has 29 independent-living townhomes, 42 independent-living apartments, and 15 private studio and one-bedroom assisted-living apartments.
Court cases involving eviction and other landlord-tenant matters in two New Hampshire cities will be eligible for mediation, a process that can provide a quick resolution to a dispute, New Hampshire court officials announced on Monday.
WOLFEBORO — The Taylor Community of Laconia, one of the oldest continuing-care retirement communities in New Hampshire, recently completed its acquisition of the Sugar Hill Retirement Community from Huggins Hospital.