Michael Flaherty, president and CEO of the Taylor Community in Laconia, stands outside the Sugar Hill Retirement Community in Wolfeboro shortly after the Taylor Community purchased it.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

WOLFEBORO — The Taylor Community of Laconia, one of the oldest continuing-care retirement communities in New Hampshire, recently completed its acquisition of the Sugar Hill Retirement Community from Huggins Hospital.

Renamed Taylor Sugar Hill in Wolfeboro, the facility has 29 independent-living townhomes, 42 independent-living apartments, and 15 private studio and one-bedroom assisted-living apartments.

Tuesday, February 09, 2021