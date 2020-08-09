MANCHESTER — Ever thought about hitting McIntyre Ski Area in shorts instead of snow pants? Now’s your chance.
The Hill Bar & Grille opened last month, offering food, drinks and a chance to play lawn games with views of the slopes. The ski lodge and patio at 50 Chalet Way have been adapted for indoor and outdoor dining with social-distancing measures in place.
“There are great restaurants on Elm Street, but we have something nobody else does,” said General Manager Ross Boisvert.
Unlike restaurant patios, the lawn provides a place where children can run around. The outdoor area includes picnic tables with umbrellas, Adirondack chairs, a fire pit and cornhole boards, horseshoes, Kan Jam and giant Jenga games. Low-key guitar and piano live music is offered on Friday and Saturday nights.
“We don’t rush people away from their tables,” Boisvert said. “We’ve had customers come in at 4 o’clock and leave at 9 o’clock. It is a total experience.”
The layout includes heaters for chilly nights; the restaurant is expected to remain open until October when the focus will shift to the ski season.
Kristin Judge, who lives 3/4 of a mile away, stopped by the first time on Sunday after seeing the “now open” sign on Kennard Road.
“It is about time,” she said. “There really isn’t anything like this yet. Anywhere else that has outdoor dining is right downtown or right on the road.”
Along with her boyfriend, David Snow, they ordered yellowfish tuna tacos ($9) and a classic Caesar salad ($9).
“I came here two summers ago for a food truck festival and I was like, ‘This is so great,’ just being able to hang out,” she said.
“It is nice to be outside in a little less busy area,” Snow said. “There are not a lot of spread-out areas in Manchester.”
The menu includes a kids’ menu as well as appetizers, burgers, salads, seafood, steak tips, a wine list, craft beer and signature drinks.
“We have different specials every week,” Boisvert said.
The ski area brought on about 25 employees to fill the shifts.
The plan has been in the works for four years and is modeled after similar concepts, such as Nashoba Valley in Westford, Mass.
“Everybody has loved it,” Boisvert said.
The business has hosted weddings and other functions year-round, but the hope for the restaurant is to bring in more consistent revenue.
The plan got a nod from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September and is pending a formal Zoning Board of Adjustment decision.
The ski area has struggled to compete with other function facilities.
“It is so sporadic and takes a lot of time and a lot of money to organize and get those kinds of events,” Boisvert said. “The whole idea was to try to create something that is very, very consistent from one day to the next and one week to the next and something you can take and build with other activities.”
Next year, Boisvert hopes to add an eight-week corporate volleyball tournament.
The restaurant has already had repeat customers.
“There is one couple that has probably been here I’d say 10 times minimum,” Boisvert said.
“They come and have an appetizer or dinner. They start out at a table and go sit over by the fire pit.”
The restaurant is open Wednesday-Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.