CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday he will name a 12-person commission to hold hearings and make recommendations on laws and regulations dealing with cryptocurrency and digital assets.
The action is the first executive order by the Republican governor this year. Sununu gave the commission six months to present its findings.
The move comes the same week that a federal judge in New Hampshire issued a ruling that goes against LBRY Inc., a Manchester company that has issued the LBC cryptocurrency.
Also in New Hampshire, several Keene-based individuals face money laundering and wire fraud charges in connection with their use of churches to run a cash-Bitcoin exchange. A lawyer for at least one has raised issue with conflicting messages from state and federal government when it comes to cryptocurrency regulation.
During a press conference, Sununu said he knows no one who owns crypto, but it is a complex issue and a lot of people are buying and selling it.
“Let’s put some guardrails around it,” Sununu said.
In a statement, Sununu said the commission will investigate the current status of crypto and digital assets, review federal and state laws, and hold hearings on the development of appropriate regulatory regimes
He wants to know about the effectiveness of current New Hampshire laws and regulations governing crypto and other digital assets. He’s interested in the effect of regulations on innovation, use, and privacy and liberty rights.
“New Hampshire is a hub of financial innovation, and this Executive Order will further our commitment to attracting high quality banking and financial businesses in a safe and responsible manner,” Sununu said in a statement.
The commission will include Attorney General John Formella or his appointee, state Banking Commissioner Emelia A.S. Galdieri and representatives from the Senate President, House Speaker, New Hampshire Bankers Association, and Cooperative Credit Union Association.
Another six members will be named by Sununu, three with experience in the field.
Union Leader reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this article.