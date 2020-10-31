Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Wendell Davis of the Small Business Administration, left, awards owner Steve Cunningham of National Flight Simulator as the SBA’s New Hampshire Veteran Owned Business of the Year at a ceremony at the business in Manchester in October.
Gov. Chris Sununu asked the U.S. Small Business Administration last week to speed up the process for businesses to have Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven — in an effort to help further boost the state’s economic recovery.
Some businesses are eligible to receive up to 100% loan forgiveness for PPP loans if the money was used on eligible payroll costs, mortgage interest payments, rent or utilities during either an eight- or 24-week period. The loans were designed to help businesses survive during COVID-19 shutdowns.
