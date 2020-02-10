CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu has kicked off the 2020 legislative session as he ended the last, vetoing a bipartisan, net metering bill he warned would raise electric rates by “hundreds of millions of dollars.”
The two-term, Newfields Republican said supporters tried to sell this as consensus but he warned it would be a hit on the economy in a state with some of the highest electric rates in the country.
“The proponents of this bill claim to have made a compromise when in fact it still would result in hundreds of millions of dollars in higher electric rates for our citizens,” Sununu said in his veto message.
“These costs would be felt most by low-income families and seniors in New Hampshire, and that is not acceptable.”
Sununu said he’s gotten behind a Republican-led provision on net metering he said was affordable.
“We have the opportunity to move forward with a smarter clean energy policy done the New Hampshire way,” Sununu said., “I have worked with legislators to propose new legislation that expands access to net metering for cities, towns and businesses and still lower their electricity bills.”
Right now, only generators of up to one megawatt of power can participate in net metering — the practice of customers selling surplus power to the grid to offset the cost of power they draw from the utility.
The vetoed bill would raise the limit on net metering from those who generate 1 megawatt up to 5 megawatts.
In a move to try and win over Sununu’s support, lawmakers changed the bill late last fall to limit this benefit only to those who generate at least 50 percent of their own power.
The bill Sununu got behind raises the limit to more than 1 megawatt for generators but only as long as it’s no more than 125 percent of the customer’s average monthly electricity use.
Last year Sununu vetoed 57 bills from the Democratically-led Legislature, easily the most by any governor since New Hampshire has been a state.
The united, Republican minority in the House and Senate helped Sununu win all but two of those veto override fights.
Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, has claimed to be a supporter or renewable energy by blocked any attempts to promote it.
“Sununu has a long history of saying one thing on camera and then doing the exact opposite with his veto pen. That’s exactly what happened with this bipartisan net metering bill, which made significant concessions to alleviate the governor’s purported concerns,” Clark said in a statement.
“Sununu’s latest clean energy veto makes clear that he is more concerned with helping corporations than expanding New Hampshire’s potential for solar energy and saving our ratepayers money and reducing local property taxes.”
State Rep. Bob Backus, D-Manchester, chairman of the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee, said he thought Sununu would accept this latest version.
“It is disheartening that the governor has again rejected bipartisan, compromise legislation that would expand renewable energy here in New Hampshire. Following the governor’s veto of a similar bill last year, lawmakers and advocates made changes to address his concerns,” Backus said.
“He continues to be at odds with a large bipartisan majority of legislators, advocates, businesses and municipalities all over the state that recognize the importance of encouraging the development of renewable energy, clean tech jobs, and a 21st century energy infrastructure in New Hampshire.”
But House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack said Sununu was standing with working families in rejecting this bill.
“New Hampshire has some of the highest energy costs in the nation, and a majority of Republicans are committed to not support public policy that would put upward pressure on electricity rates. We believe providing a level playing field in the energy market will provide the best outcome for ratepayers,” Hinch said in a statement.
“I fully support Governor Sununu’s decision to veto this government mandate that would artificially raise the cost of electricity, and ultimately hurt low and fixed income citizens the most.”
The Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, the state’s chamber of commerce lobbying group, had sent Sununu a letter earlier Monday urging this veto.
“BIA does not oppose raising the cap on net metering. We support an ‘all of the above’ approach to help meet the energy needs of businesses across the state, including distributed generation resources like net metering,” said BIA President Jim Roche in a statement.
“However, we oppose SB 159 because raising the cap at the current tariff (or credit) for net metering customers will result in cost-shifting to the business community.
Sununu said this measure was similar to two, net metering bills he vetoed in 2019.