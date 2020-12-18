Black Friday and Cyber Monday get all the hype, but with millions of procrastinators who waited too long to even trust expedited delivery, Saturday will be the real record breaker.
U.S. retail sales on the last Saturday before Christmas -- dubbed "Super Saturday" in some retail circles -- are expected to reach an all-time high of $36.1 billion this year, a 5.5% increase from 2019 levels, according to research firm Customer Growth Partners. That outpaces the $29.7 billion in sales from Black Friday, traditionally considered the kickoff for the holiday season, and dwarfs Cyber Monday's sales of $15.1 billion.