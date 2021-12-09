The now-familiar pattern of workforce shortages and supply challenges have hit five Community Development Finance Authority projects in New Hampshire, said the authority’s director, and the project’s completion deadlines had to be pushed to 2022.
During a meeting this week, the Executive Council approved one-year extensions for finance authority projects in Derry, Claremont, Keene, Newport and Lebanon. The projects received a total of $4.2 million in federal funding just days before the COVID-19 state of emergency was declared in 2020.
The authority’s executive director, Katy Easterly Martey, said most of the projects began before COVID-19, but hit pandemic-related snags along the way.
“It’s mostly pandemic-related supply chain and labor-related challenges,” she said.
Developers said construction has been taking longer during the pandemic, with social distancing making it much harder for different crews to work on different aspects of a building at the same time. Supplies have been slow to arrive as workforce challenges hit manufacturing and shipping.
“We are all dealing with the unanticipated impacts that are coming from multiple sides,” Easterly Martey said. “All components of the development team are under stress right now.”
Three of the projects — 12 affordable apartments for elderly and disabled people in Derry, a renovation of three Southwest Community Services shelters in Keene, and the renovation of a drug treatment center in Lebanon — are delayed because of supply problems, according to documents submitted to the executive council.
A major project in Claremont — the transformation of a vacant building in Opera House Square into 10,000 square feet of art and commercial space — has hit snags because the city has had trouble getting bids.
And a study for a preschool in Newport, potentially to be operated with subsidies from large employers in the area, needs another six months to be completed after the pandemic delayed some of the work.
“While they need extensions, these projects still will happen,” Easterly Martey said.