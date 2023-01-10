WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court justices on Tuesday wrestled with a labor dispute that could narrow federal protections for unions by making it easier for employers to sue over strikes that result in damage to company property.

The justices heard oral arguments in an appeal by a concrete business in Washington state called Glacier Northwest Inc. of a lower court's ruling in favor of a local affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the company's lawsuit against the union arising from a 2017 strike. Glacier Northwest is a unit of Japan-based Taiheiyo Cement Corp.