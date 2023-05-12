A New Hampshire-based hotel company that lost millions during the 2020 COVID-19 shutdown cannot collect under the business interruption protection clause of its insurance policy, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The unanimous four-judge ruling reverses a trial court decision hat favored Schleicher & Stebbins Hotels. The New Hampshire-based company includes four hotels in New Hampshire and 19 other hotels in Massachusetts and New Jersey. The company had listed the late Mark Stebbins of ProCon as its managing partner.