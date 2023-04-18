Even Hotels
EVEN Hotels moved into the former Quality Inn on Devine Drive in Manchester in 2021. The hotel is one of several challenging its property tax valuation based on business lost when the state restricted hotel stays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE

CONCORD -- Even though they were forced to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, New Hampshire hotels were not "damaged" in the sense that they should be exempt from property taxes, the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Eight hotel companies in Manchester, Bedford, Laconia and Keene had gone to court to challenge their taxes during Gov. Chris Sununu's 2020 shutdown of numerous businesses, including hotels. They pointed to a statute that requires local government to prorate a building's assessment "whenever a taxable building is damaged due to unintended fire or natural disaster" and cannot be used.

Download PDF Supreme Court hotels order