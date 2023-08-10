FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds a bottle OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah

A pharmacist holds a bottle of OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma in Provo, Utah, in 2019. The drug maker’s bankruptcy settlement has been challenged by the Biden administration and will be reviewed by the Supreme Court.

 GEORGE FREY/reuters file

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a challenge by President Joe Biden’s administration to the legality of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement, putting on hold a deal that would shield its wealthy Sackler family owners from lawsuits over their role in the country’s opioid epidemic.

The justices paused bankruptcy proceedings concerning Purdue and its affiliates and said they would hold oral arguments in December in the administration’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling upholding the settlement. The Supreme Court’s new term begins in October.