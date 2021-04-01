Americans filed 719,000 initial unemployment claims last week, an unexpected increase after last week's count set a pandemic-era low and another illustration of the meandering path that economic recovery has taken since the coronavirus crisis took hold.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected jobless claims to dip to 675,000, holding near the previous week's total -- since revised downward to 658,000 -- the lowest weekly number since the coronavirus pandemic triggered shutdowns in March 2020. But the number of claims increased by 61,000.
Americans filed 719,000 initial unemployment claims last week, an unexpected increase after last week's count set a pandemic-era low and another illustration of the meandering path that economic recovery has taken since the coronavirus crisis took hold.
United Airlines on Thursday said it would hire about 300 pilots as travel demand rebounds as a rising number of Americans get COVID-19 vaccination, according to the company's internal memo seen by Reuters.
Americans filed 719,000 initial unemployment claims last week, an unexpected increase after last week's count set a pandemic-era low and another illustration of the meandering path that economic recovery has taken since the coronavirus crisis took hold.