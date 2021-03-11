A statewide survey shows that 42% of small business owners reported they were worse off financially in February than they were in June of 2020.
Phase two of the Business Resiliency Survey, conducted last month by New Hampshire Small Business Development Center and the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center, shows only one in five respondents reported they were better off financially than they were in June of 2020.
Q: Five months ago, I applied for a higher-level position in news media with another employer. The interview went well, and I was received with enthusiasm. In the weeks that followed, I contacted my interviewer to confirm the company had received my work samples and recommendations as reques…
For Katrina Parrott, being invited to present her idea to Apple at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., felt like a dream. Less than a year earlier, she had been laid off from her job with NASA in Texas. Now, she was discussing partnering with the iPhone maker on an idea she had pioneered: emoji…