Bank failure

The Silicon Valley Bank logo is seen through a rain covered window in front of the SVB headquarters on March 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. 

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent company filed for bankruptcy a week after a run on deposits prompted regulators to seize its banking unit.

SVB Financial Group listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each in a Chapter 11 petition filed in New York. Broker-dealer SVB Securities and venture capital arm SVB Capital aren’t included in the filing, according to a statement.