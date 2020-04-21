Swanzey’s Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting was marked by dozens of digital attendees opposed to a proposed 76-unit apartment building.
Matthew Bachler, Swanzey’s director of planning and economic development, estimates 70 people, including board members and town staff, attended the meeting using the Zoom app.
This isn’t the first time the proposal to build a four-story apartment complex off Route 32 near the Dillant-Hopkins Airport has drawn a crowd.
Resident Ann Heffernon said the last in-person zoning board meeting brought out 80 people, nearly all opposed to the development. She said the project is too much building on too little land in an already busy part of town and could lead to increased traffic and accidents.
“This is just plopped right now on the street and it's an eyesore,” she said. “It’s not only ugly but that brings a huge number of people into a small, already condensed area.”
The Avanru Development Group initially wanted to put a 99-unit complex on the 2½-acre site before bringing the number of units down to 76, according to town records. The project is targeted to be housing for people 62 and older. The project will have a 21,000 square-foot footprint.
The Avanru Development Group is asking for variances from the zoning board to have a lower than typically allowed number of parking spaces at 120, and a reduction in the front setback.
The board decided to continue the public hearing on the proposal after Monday night’s meeting went late, to allow more people a chance to weigh in on the project, Bachler said. That likely means another Zoom meeting, given the current emergency orders from the state.
“These are kind of unprecedented and challenging times,” he said.
Many residents contacted Bachler about canceling the public hearing until there can be an in-person meeting again. Bachler said the board considered that option for the project but decided to move ahead with the hearing using the available technology. Bachler is making himself available to residents who might have trouble connecting to the meetings to make sure they can have their say.
Heffernon hopes the board will listen to residents about the project, no matter how they end up communicating.