The real estate developer already entangled in a court case headed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Avanru Development Group, is back before the Zoning Board of Adjustment with a new apartment complex proposal.
Avanru president Jack Franks proposed an 84-unit multi-family development off Route 10 on a four-acre lot in West Swanzey. Franks said the proposed two-building development meets nearly all of Swanzey’s zoning requirements, apart from the fact that it is located in a business instead of residential district.
“It’s a great spot,” Franks said.
In Swanzey, Franks needs a special exception from the ZBA to put the apartment complex in the business district, but said he could propose a nursing home or a hotel, skip the zoning process and go right to the town's planning board for approval.
Neighbors on Perry Road are less enthusiastic about Franks’ proposal. Some are concerned about the added traffic and noise, and others are worried that their rural way of life will be taken away.
“I am totally not happy with this project whatsoever,” Perry Lane resident David Painchaud said.
The project is proposed for the lot at the corner of Perry Lane and Route 10, adjacent to the Gomarlo’s Supermarket lot. Painchaud said he moved to Swanzey to get away from city life, and when he moved in 20 years ago was assured by town officials there would be no large developments near his home.
“We wanted to find a nice, peaceful place to live,” Painchaud said.
Veda Crewe, another Perry Lane resident, expressed worry that Avanru’s push for development will lead to an explosion in the town's population and increase traffic in the area.
“Based on their history it strikes me that Avanru Development Group is looking to set a precedent here with significantly overdeveloping small parcels of land,” Crewe wrote in a letter to the board. “This could open a floodgate. We in Swanzey need to take a close look at this and consider doing some work on the zoning laws to prevent just such a problem from escalating.”
Franks had the New Hampshire Department of Transportation review the proposal; no traffic safety issues were identified by that review.
The board has continued the hearing on the project until next month. The board is currently appealing last year’s ruling from Cheshire County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff in the lawsuit brought by Franks.
Ruoff vacated the board’s spring decision to deny an appeal on a special exception hearing to Avanru’s proposal near the Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport, saying that the board gave too much weight to public sentiment opposed to the housing development. Avanru wants to build a 76-unit senior housing complex near the airport.