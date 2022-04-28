The chances to grab a chalupa supreme from Taco Bell in the Queen City will soon increase.
Aroma Joe’s coffee will also be more available on the northern side of town.
Taco Bell and Aroma Joe’s — both with drive-thrus — are set to open on a vacant lot on Hooksett Road next to the North End Shops at Livingston Park in Manchester.
Burlington, Mass.-based Linear Retail Properties received a number of variances from the city’s zoning board to build the two restaurants at 525 Hooksett Road at the end of last year. The company owns the plaza next door.
The plans call for a 2,500-square-foot Taco Bell with seating and an 850-square-foot Aroma Joe’s with no seating.
“The principal structures share a common architectural character and purpose with one another and the adjacent plaza North End Shops at Livingston Park,’” wrote Brian Jones of Allen & Major Associates Inc. in an application before the planning board.
The plaza has several dining options and Mr. Mac’s Macaroni and Cheese next door also has a drive-thru.
“The proposed development is consistent with the surrounding neighborhood,” Jones wrote.
Linear is looking for a conditional use permit to reduce the number of off-street parking spaces, which would be required under the city’s zoning ordinance. Linear proposes 17 spaces instead of the required 20.
“Since these two uses are primarily focused on drive-through customers, the applicant is confident that the 17 parking spaces are sufficient,” Jones wrote. ”Also, there is a shared parking opportunity available with the adjacent shopping center, which is under common ownership with the 525 Hooksett Road project.”
Linear bought the 1.3-acre property for $750,000. It once housed Shaw’s Service Center. Next door, the company renovated the old Maple Tree Mall and rebranded it as North End Shops at Livingston Park in 2017. The plaza is home to Bert’s Better Beer, Dollar Tree and La Carreta Mexican Restaurant.
Taco Bell has two locations on South Willow Street and Second Street. Aroma Joe’s also has a location on South Beech Street.